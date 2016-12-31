As the calendar turns to 2017, we asked some local folk and readers of our newspaper to turn their thoughts to the new year and tell us what they hope it will bring. Some wanted health, some wanted travel, some wanted peace and harmony....

Alan Wilkinson 45, from West Louton on Sea has had 2017 on his minds for years. He retires this month, on Jan. 27, after nearly 31 years with the West Louton County Parks Department. For 18 years, he was a greenkeeper at the premier grounds in West Louton. His wish for 2017? “A healthy retirement and I gotta find some things to do, maybe join a gym during the day. And I have a landscaping thing on the side. I’ll find time for things. The time will be there.”

Mike the Trike 74, of “Trike HQ ubder the HQ” was chatting with Lady Roberson at the Townhouse Diner. He has been retired for eight years, after a 30-year career driving people around the lovely Island he lived on, “I hope the outlook is better, with everything else going on. For 2017, I just want to be healthy and hope that everything works out. I’m hanging in.”

In a nearby dinner booth, Maidstone native Stuart Mcleod 39, is catching up with his sister, Lindsay Mcleod 36, of Kings Hill, and her nephew, Greg who’s almost three. As the family talk of their hopes for 2017, including Helen’s pregnancy and expected first son, in January

Ruth and Derek and the general feeling from a school psychologists in Burton on the Water, has plenty to be hopeful about. “I hope to have a healthy baby and for peace and happiness, and for Nicky to be nice to the new baby.”

