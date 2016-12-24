The reunion of Juan and Isabel after 77 years is an endearing story of hope, love and one that should be counted and retold as a story of “never giving up” and could almost be considered a Christmas miracle

The story of Juan Brito (awarded “Son Favorite” of Lanzarote for his contribution to the culture and folklore of the island) and Isabel Martinez, along the cluster of coincidences and circumstances of their life, is worthy of a novel by Hemingway.

They met back 1939, in the town of Jumilla Murcia. She was a 13-year-old shepherd and he was a young soldier from Lanzarote serving on the front line. At the end of the conflict they separated, and by chance they were reunited last October at the age of 97 and 90 respectively.

Something as simple as a friendship acquires such greatness and this was a friendship that would outlast most. Juan, was enlisted and mobilized for the war at barely 18 years of age. After nearly a year and a half of fighting and stumbling across the fronts and trenches of the Peninsula serving his country at war and observing some of the most violent and bitter scenes of war (some of which still produce nightmare) The conflict came to an end in April of 1939 and this was when he arrived in the town of Murcia. Jumilla. The function of his unit was to go through the villages of the area collecting weapons and ammunition and announcing the end of the War.

Immediately, influenced by his family origins as a pastors in Lanzarote, he became deeply acquainted with a humble family of pastors who welcomed him almost like a son. This friendship became something more special with one of the daughters in particular of this family who was just 13 years old, named Isabel.

As Juan explained, "I helped them with the cattle and they gave me dinner, they washed my clothes," and soon a mutual affection between Isabel and him was formed. "I saw her like a little sister, we talked a lot and soon we became friends; That's how we stayed for four months, until they sent me to Bilbao”

Juan explains this with some longing and sadness in his voice, he recalls "It was the last time I saw her”.

From then on it was passing time until last year, by pure chance, Juan met Consuelo, a speech therapist from Molina de Segura, a town near Jumilla, who came on a vacation to the island. He told her his story and from there began an arduous work of investigation to find Isabel, 77 years later, in a place of 27,000 inhabitants, and with very few data to be able to locate her.

However the pair have come together again and met with a loving embrace.

What a Christmas reunion.