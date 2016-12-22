During this time of year, it is so easy to get so caught up in the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, and we can forget why we’re doing all this in the first place.

Celebrating Jesus. Sharing the love of Jesus with others and loving one another.

The bible describes Love in:

1 Corinthians 13:4-8

Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. 7 It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres.

Love never fails. But where there are prophecies, they will cease; where there are tongues, they will be stilled; where there is knowledge, it will pass away.

If I decorate my house perfectly with lovely plaid bows, strands of twinkling lights, and shiny glass balls, but do not show love to my family – I’m just another decorator.

If I slave away in the kitchen, baking dozens of Christmas cookies, preparing gourmet meals, and arranging a beautifully adorned table at mealtime, but do not show love to my family – I’m just another cook.

If I work at the soup kitchen, carol in the nursing home, and give all that I have to charity, but do not show love to my family – It profits me nothing.

If I trim the spruce with shimmering angels and crocheted snowflakes, attend a myriad of holiday parties, and sing in the choir’s contada but do not focus on Christ, I have missed the point.

Love stops the cooking to hug the child.

Lovesets aside the decorating to kiss the husband.

Loveis kind, though harried and tired.

Lovedoesn’t envy another home that has coordinated Christmas china and table linens.

Lovedoesn’t yell at the kids to get out of your way.

Lovedoesn’t give, only to those who are able to give in return, but rejoices in giving to those who can’t.

Lovebears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, and endures all things.

Lovenever fails.

Video games will break; pearl necklaces will be lost; golf clubs will rust.

But giving the gift of Love will endure - so do the most important thing this Christmas and show someone Love