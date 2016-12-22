The average Canarian will spend approx. 265 euros on gifts during this festive season. This is just one euro more than in 2015 and 17 euros more than the national average (248 euros), according to the global study of 'Trends in consumption at Christmas' prepared by the consultant TNS for eBay, which looks at consumers' Christmas buying habits.

Together with Catalonia, the Canary Islands is one of the two communities where most will be spent this year, and La Rioja is the territory with the most modest budget.

About spending trends per person, as every year, children remain the kings of the house and where the most budget is intended, with a total of 216 euros.

The next most fortunate are couples, in which the Canary Islands will spend 157 euros on each other. After that, it becomes the turn of the nephews/nieces and parents, with 91 and 79 respectively.

In the second to last place are neighbors, in which just an average of 8 euros are spent. However, the people who the canaries allocate the lowest budget to (supprisingly) are co-workers, with a total of 6 euros being spent on average.

As for the number of gifts that consumers buy at Christmas, as reflected in the responses of the TNS study, the average in the Canary Islands will be giving away ten gifts intended for six different people.

In fact, the Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands are the top leaders in the list of gifts to be delivered both coming in with ten gifts on average.

On the other hand, Basque, Rioja and Murcia consumers are the ones who will give the least gifts during Christmas with seven gifts on average.

Only 2% of those surveyed in the Canary Islands say that this Christmas they will not give a gift.