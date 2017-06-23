Some people never leave the comfort of their hotel complex so when they go home they think that Fuerteventura is a barren sun soaked lump of rock just off the coast of Africa but it has so much more to offer.

I thought that I would share my holiday experiance

With the entire island driveable in a couple of hours, nothing is too far and our first stop at Oasis Park sets the tone for a magical trip.

This is not just a zoo, but a sprawling rescue centre, many of the animals are here after being used as pets, rescued from cruelty or dangerous situations. Every animal has a story and a background, some more shocking than others.

One gorilla, kept alone, still thinks she is human after being kept as a member of the family for years - eating at the table and nursing the family baby until it became jealous and was rough with her young friends. I fed the giraffes and the elephants and we walked among the lemurs, who were quite happy to make themselves at home on our shoulders.

With 3,000 animals of 250 different species, plus Sea Lion and Bird of prey shows plus camel tours and a remarkable botanical cactus garden, Oasis really is just that on this desert island.

We drove high up in the volcanic hills, where the MorroVelosa Observation Point offers remarkable views across the island and the ocean while the sculptures of the Kings Guise and Ayoze look over territorially.

Then we learned a little about the cheese at islands’ dedicated Cheese Museum.

This may sound random but goat’s and the Majorero cheese made from their milk is embedded in the history of the island and its inhabitants.

Salt production is also a local industry; this too has its own little museum.

From our southerly home from home we travelled to the north of the island where we posed for photos among the rolling, inspiring, yellow sand-dunes of Corralejo. Eat your heart out Dubai.

Finally, we paddled and swam in the sea off the golden beach, watched tiny fish dart between our toes in the turquoise waters and then let the sun dry us off whilst watching the wind surfers, kite surfers and what looks the most fun of all the land yachts

When I showed my holiday snaps to colleagues behind their desks in chilly northern England they all wanted to know how I found such a gem of an island

The animals may have come two by two but it's no surprise that visitors travel over in their thousands.