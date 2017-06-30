Grumpy Old Man

So my daughter told me that I have a short attention span!

She seems to get quite frustrated with me at times

I am not really sure why to be honest and to prove it I wrote down everything I did in my day for her to show that she is wrong

.......on reading it back - maybe she isn't!!!!

I decide to water my garden, as I turn on the hose in the driveway, I look over at my car and decide it needs washing.

As I start toward the garage, I notice mail on the porch table that I brought up from the mail box earlier.

I decide to go through the mail before I wash the car.

So I lay my car keys on the table, put the junk mail in the bin can under the table and notice that the bin is full.

So, I decide to put the bills back on the table and take out the rubbish first.

But then I think, since I’m going to be near the mailbox when I take out the garbage anyway, I may as well pay the bills first.

I take my check book off the table, and see that there is only one check left. My extra checks are in my desk in the study, so I go inside the house to my desk where I find the can of Pepsi I’d been drinking.

I’m going to look for my checks, but first I need to push the Pepsi aside so that I don’t accidentally knock it over. The Pepsi is getting warm and I decide to put it in the refrigerator to keep it cold.

As I head toward the kitchen with the Pepsi, a vase of flowers on the counter catches my eye–they need water.

I put the Pepsi on the counter and discover my reading glasses that I’ve been searching for all morning.

I decide I better put them back on my desk, but first I’m going to water the flowers.

I set the glasses back down on the counter, fill a container with water and suddenly spot the TV remote that someone left it on the kitchen table.

I realize that tonight when we go to watch TV, I’ll be looking for the remote but I won’t remember that it’s on the kitchen table, so I decide to put it back in the lounge where it belongs.

But first I’ll water the flowers, so I pour some water in the flowers, but quite a bit of it spills on the floor. So, I set the remote back on the table, get some towels and wipe up the spill.

Then, I head down the hall trying to remember what I was planning to do.

At the end of the day:

The car isn’t washed, the bills aren’t paid, there is a warm can of Pepsi sitting on the counter the flowers don’t have enough water, there is still only 1 check in my check book, I can’t find the remote, I can’t find my glasses and I don’t remember what I did with the car keys.

Then, when I try to figure out why nothing got done today, I’m really baffled because I know I was busy all the damn day, and I’m really tired.

Maybe my daughter is right about my short attention span – this could be a serious problem and I should try to get some help for it

but first I think I will just check my e-mail….