Grumpy Old Man

The time has come, it comes every year about September and I forget how much it winds me up. I have a lovely peaceful summer, my City is empty. I can go out, I can get a table if I want to eat and I can walk through the streets without the worry of tripping over litter, half eaten food or even used condoms – Seriously Yes! The arrival of this year’s Fresher’s has happened once again.









It’s the time of year where Mummy’s little darlings get to leave home for the first time and live for themselves, without the constant nagging from a parent and what does this mean?

It means drinking far too much for a couple of weeks, generally disregarding the City which they have moved to and more importantly getting in my way.

I have been here a few years now and although “they” think they are being crazy and inventive, I have seen it all before and each year is generally just a carbon copy of the year before.

There are many things that annoy me about students and I see them time and time again, in my local sandwich shop chatting away in there abbreviations and some kind of different language, seriously in the line in front of me yesterday I heard this: “So I was talking to my BFF, who is so Ream, then I realized this proper buff guy was listening in on my convo, and I was like, WTF?” and her friend said “Blood, right on even if he is props butters then stop being Obvi, your nang”! Now please stop using so many abbreviations, this is England you are studying an English degree not in shortening words so practice makes perfect speak properly or seriously so you think that are you going to pass – no.

In this same sandwich shop where I get a great Hot Roast Pork roll for my lunch, there is normally someone (and its normally a girl) that makes a face when I ask for my fattening hunk of meat, while she sits eating her feta cheese and salad - If you don’t want to eat meat, it’s your choice and I respect that. But don’t try to make me feel guilty for eating this delicious animal, that’s what it’s there for, so stop looking at me like that otherwise after I eat this pork I’m going to try to eat you as well child, not that there would be much meat on you and you just eat Broccoli most of the time and whinge about the poor animals.

Then there are always a few guys that sport ridiculous beards in order to prove that they are ‘free’ and ‘independent’ thinkers. You see these guys (normally in over priced clothing thinking it makes them look cool) sitting in the parks planning their own rebellions, to fight the system while sipping on a oversized and over priced coffee from one of the many chains of Coffee shops around the city, even though these chains are the epitome of the very Corporate Structure which they are rebelling against. Now I am not against facial hair, in fact I have the odd whisker myself, It’s just that beards are acceptable in only two circumstances: 1) you are too lazy to shave, in which case grow it all over not in stupid patterns on bits of your face, or in very rare instances, 2) you are such a well loved and adored character that you can do whatever you want and it will still be sweet for example one of those little folk from Lord Of The Rings or Father Christmas, of which you are neither my little munchkin friend.

Suddenly the city’s bars and cafe’s are full of people on laptops, this is fine, it is learning (of sorts anyway), especially when I can see over your shoulder and read your emails as that amuses me no end. However do you all have to sit and bash each and every key as hard as you possibly can, constantly bang bang bang while I am trying to sit and have a quiet coffee, seriously it makes me want to take your computer and smash it over your head with the same intensity and determination that you smash those keys with your fingers.

Finally the thing that does get to me the most is the slow walkers, now the odd slow walker may not be a problem, but it seems they have to dawdle along arm in arm across the street. Well done to them for getting up early and having plenty of time to get to their next lecture, your mother would be so proud; however I have to be somewhere. At my age I stand behind enough people, line at the post office, in the doctors, at the hospital etc - I don’t want to stand behind any I don’t need to, so let me pass and stop taking up the whole road as you walk along at a snail’s pace chatting about Eastenders and what happened at last night’s party.

Every year these same things make me angry, as I walk along the street through piles of discarded flyers inviting me to the “Best Student Parties Ever” or “Clubland 2017” and every year I think the same thought – if these people are the future of our country, I think it’s time to jump ship.