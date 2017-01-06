Grumpy Old Man

Just because the month has ended and we have run out of months so we have to go back to the beginning again – everyone thinks that they can go out, drink far too much and act like idiots. You don’t catch me on a going out on a Sunday night, just because we have run out of week days and have to go back round to Monday, standing in a pub – ten deep at the bar, waiting half an hour to be served, only to spill half of it on the way back to my crowded little corner of the pub that I have paid £10 to come and stand in for the night!

Why do places think that they can charge an entry price for one night when every other night of the year they are completely free to enter, it’s an outrageous commercial con – yet we all fall for it every single year! It’s not even a real celebration is it?? Is it really??

Yahoo, we have made it through another year, do we celebrate each month that we make it through, do we celebrate each day?? What is this fascination just because twelve months are up?

The worst thing is that this is complete Amateur Night, if you do decide to brave to masses of stupid people and head outside, you find yourself surrounded with complete social Amateurs - People who didn't drink all year find it necessary to combine a year's worth of drinking into one night - while wearing stupid party hats just to try and show the world that they are really having a good time.

People that you know are going to be bent over the toilets by half eleven bringing back that Chicken Chow mein and endless bottles of Tiger beer and then have the cheek to moan that they MISSED the stroke of midnight!!

It is a completely insane ritual, why do we do it? Well I don’t do it, but I think that the majority of people do to try and show that – the old year is behind them, that it is a new beginning – yeah – you say that now after several glasses of overpriced multi coloured fizzy alco-pop drink, but when you wake up in the morning, it will be the same old life with nothing different except you will have a banging head ache from all the extremely expensive rubbish that you drank (in the name of new year) the previous night.

Then you have all those of you that think it is “good” to make New Year resolutions – why do you bother – “ooh ooh I must lose weight this year” said my neighbour, what why make it this year? Why not just have a diet permanently, I’ve seen her stuff herself stupid over the last 12 months constantly saying since August “in the new year I will diet” why wait, why not just eat one slice of pie rather than two every night, seriously this woman moans about her weight, however I have seen the two guys from the take away struggling to carry in the delivery! Just sort it out, stop waiting for New Year to make these changes and if your diets a problem then fix it whatever time of year it is.

I can hear her already, second week of January “Ohh well I had all this food from Christmas that needed finishing off – well I can diet from next year!” Bloody next year, in the words of little Annie “Tomorrow Never comes” love, cut out the rubbish and do it now.

And what is it with Winter, New Year and Hot Wine – I went to my friends and was offered a glass of “mulled Wine”, wine that has been heated up and had fruit put in it!! Now if this was a good drink, we would drink it all year long. When arriving at someone’s house, they would say – “can I get you a drink, tea, coffee, squash, hot wine?? But they don’t do they – NO, that is because it is NOT NICE, so why do we force it on each other this time of year??? You can’t disguise the fact that you have brought cheap disgusting wine, by heating it up and slinging in some fruit, IT ONLY MAKES IT WORSE!