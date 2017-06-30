23379855 10154939262617466 3910596026404000123 n

 

I am enjoying the three weeks of the Tapas trail. It really is a great way to try different restaurants. For just 2.50€ a hot or cold taps plus a drink of wine or beer.

Also of course the excitement of entering into the completion with great prizes. Some of the restaurants make a great effort with presentation.

  

 

 

Many of you know Don Pepe at Parque Holandes.

I had to post this of their creation. 

The cold tapas was mozzarella and tomato with crispy onion

The hot tapas  was a sweet and sour creation of soy sauce and a crispy prawn.

For me, the best so far. I have to say watching the main course meals come out made me promise myself a visit for the full Monty!. 

 Tapas 1

What's Coming Up

Fri Jun 29 @ 8:00AM - 05:00PM
Corralejo Market
Fri Jun 29 @ 8:00AM - 12:00AM
kite surfing competion
Fri Jun 29 @ 8:00AM - 05:00PM
music festival
Fri Jun 29 @10:00AM - 02:00PM
Rute de los Coroneles
Sat Jun 30 @ 8:00AM - 02:00PM
Car Boot and Bric-a-Brac Sale
Sat Jun 30 @ 8:00AM - 02:00PM
Mercado Agricola de la Biosfera
Sat Jun 30 @ 8:00AM - 12:00AM
kite surfing competion
Sat Jun 30 @ 8:00AM - 05:00PM
music festival
Sun Jul 01 @ 8:00AM - 12:00AM
kite surfing competion
Sun Jul 01 @ 8:00AM - 05:00PM
music festival

