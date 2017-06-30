What's Coming Up

I am enjoying the three weeks of the Tapas trail. It really is a great way to try different restaurants. For just 2.50€ a hot or cold taps plus a drink of wine or beer.

Also of course the excitement of entering into the completion with great prizes. Some of the restaurants make a great effort with presentation.

Many of you know Don Pepe at Parque Holandes.

I had to post this of their creation.

The cold tapas was mozzarella and tomato with crispy onion

The hot tapas was a sweet and sour creation of soy sauce and a crispy prawn.

For me, the best so far. I have to say watching the main course meals come out made me promise myself a visit for the full Monty!.