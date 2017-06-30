What's Coming Up

SAM 1101

 

A fantastic French/Mediterian style restaurant.  What a find - the staff were attentive and helpful. the food was excellent and a wonderful mix and all cooked on the premises.

 

 

 

 

Something a bit different, tapas with a little French influence. This place called our attention because of all the food that is on the counter, you can have what you want and you choose how much of it you want , the food was very good and we were served with a smile.

A fine selection of French wines available. A great lunch time visit, don’t miss.

On the main road through Lajares on the way to El Cotillo.

Calle Coronel Gonzalez del Hierro 12, 35650 Lajares

