What's Coming Up

Perfect restaurant for a romantic dinner by the sea. delicious Italian food & a beautiful view. Spaciously set out and great classy surroundings.

This place is a pearl in a sea of commercial restaurants. Everything is delicious; looks, smells and tastes fresh; plates presentation is elegant. Recipes are traditional with an intense touch of innovation.

We ordered red tuna fillets for main We both agreed that this was the best tuna steak we have tried for a long time.





The service is really friendly and personal & nothing was too much trouble for anyone.

It is also a lovely place to sit and relax with the stunning views

Don't go here if you're in a rush, the restaurant is relaxed, the service is relaxed. It's run by a small but effective team and the food is cooked from scratch. Who needs to rush when the whole ambience is superb, the presentation of the food is fantastic and the wine is excellent?

We will certainly return. Booking is essential we were lucky to get a table.

Try the experience, I am sure you won’t be disappointed.

Address: Calle Marítima, 42

Hours: · 12:30–3:30pm, 7–10:30pm

Phone: +34 642 35 87 54

A Selection of the reviews on Tripadvisor say the following:

Amazing fusion of Italian cuisine and Spanish ingredients, Marlin carpaccio followed by Seafood carbonara plus prawns in chickpea puree followed by Red Tuna ragu pasta. Accompanied by a great bottle of prosecco.

Excellent food. Fabulously relaxed atmosphere - One of the top highlights of our meals this week

For those of you looking for fine dining in corralejo this is it , I’ve had the same experience in many restaurants at 5 times the expense , this is a well run small operation with attention to detail not only on the plate but with the service also , well done to all the staff at Mi Casa . We will be back before we go home . Ps the tuna was the best I’ve ever had cooked to perfection.

Discreet gracious service, obviously really care about producing lovey plates of food. Hope to get a table there again this week

We could not have been happier with both the quality of the fish and the service here.Fast and courteous staff in an excellent seafront location at a reasonable price. We particularly enjoyed the. Sea Bass with. Pesto and Lanzarote Red Tuna.