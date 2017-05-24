What's Coming Up

Sited in Camapanario Corralejo this restaurant is easy to find.

Restaurant specializing in Parrilla Argentina and grilled meats, "empanadas", pastries and pies; exclusive wines and high quality products.

Also home-made bakery to take away - what more could you want??

Superb Spanish cuisine, Amazing Argentine cuisine, Mavellous Meat specialties. Come and take a look over the menu at this restaurant, we are sure that it will make your mouth water - it certianly does for us! You could try the tasty mixed grill - one of our particular favourites. When visiting Parrilla La Bolada - enjoy some of their fine wine.

The fine service is a well-known advantage of this place. Most reviewers highlight that prices are decent for what you get. The atmosphere is nice, many people appreciated the style of this spot.

Open all day.

Address: Centro Comercial El Campanario | Centro Comercial

Phone: +34 928 86 74 10

A Selection of the reviews on Tripadvisor say the following:

After being sick of all the hotel food decided to give this place a go one evening. As we are clearly not vegetarians we totally loved this place. The steak we both had was cooked to perfection and accompanied vegetables lovely. Staff were polite and helpful and the bill was a suprise

Having been to Corralejo on 4 holidays, I am amazed we didn't find this restaurant sooner. Everything is prepared with care and the results are fabulous. We went for the empanadas to start - always hesitant ordering these outside South America - but they were great! We both went for entrecôte steak for main course. We haven't had a steak this good outside of Buenos Aires.

We come to corralejo every year but have only just discovered this restuarant for the first time. Had a fabulous meal of mixed empanadas, entrecôte steak which is flown in from Argentina spicey wedges and dolce de leche Swiss roll beers and coffees for two for 50 euros. The cheapest and bets meal of our holiday. Excellent friendly service and fantastic food in a relaxed atmosphere.

Being the last night of a wonderful holiday here in gorgeous Corralejo, we were all in the mood for something special and some serious meat. After a bit of hunting around on TA we settled on this one. I have to say a big thank you as this was by far the best meal of many great feasts on this holiday.