What's Coming Up

I made a visit to this lovely restaurant, which is now under new management.

All local, quality and seasonal products with unmistakable presentation and flavors, everything looked and smelt fantastic.

A tapas menu for two for 29€ offers a really freshly cooked selection.

Pueblo is amazing, the food is presented in the most fantastic manor, there are also very attentive staff, who really make you feel relaxed and at home.

This charming restaurant has a really nice interior, with a soft and relaxing lighting. It really is a gem in the area that is difficult to beat.

All their dishes are made entirely of carefully selected ingredients by their skilled chef, who graduated with honors and a medal.

Real time is spent on the presentation and appearance of each dish.

The Terrace is a lovely place to sit, relax, eat and watch the world go by.

The whole evening was made even more entertaining by the presence of two excellent musicians. They play there every Wednesday evening.

Pop along for a different relaxing evening out.

Here are some comments about Pueblo Restaurant from Trip Advisor:

Easily the best place we've eaten on this holiday. The staff were friendly and spoke good English. We ordered the aubergine chips with goats cheese and honey as a starter, it was easily enough to share between five and absolutely delicious.

We chose this restaurant having looked for somewhere within easy walking distance from our hotel (the Avanti). Even before we had sat down the staff had made every effort to befriend us, by reserving us a table before the restaurant had opened. The food was delicious, the wine excellent and the service attentive.

We would return to this place.

I went to Pueblo for dinner after we were stopped by the manager in front of restaurant. I must say we didn't regret coming. Food was fantastic, fresh fish, great goat cheese and delisious wine. Staff was also very friendly and helpful. Enjoyed every minute there

Visited pueblo for a meal Simon(fellow bulldog owner) on the front explained the menu which was a bit different to the normal of the area so decided to give it a try.Glad we did food cooked the way it should be ,excellent flavours, the service was great nothing too much trouble ,fab wine and deserts are a must.

This little bistro serves amazing food and has brilliant staff! We were first attracted to this restaurant by Simon (who has a English bull dog the same as us) who didn't pressure us into going in (we had already eaten). A few days later we decided to give it a go and I'm glad we did! Greeted by a lovely waiter who was very enthusiastic about the food. I ordered clams and mussels as a main dish and I wasn't disappointed. The sauce was to die for so much so everyone tried it. Other meals which we had included steak, tuna and the chicken, everyone was very happy with their meal! Overall the experience was very good and would totally recommend to anyone!

Different from other restaurants but well worth it!

Calle Iglesia 13, 35660 Corralejo

Corrajeo. Tel +34 693 59 24 66

