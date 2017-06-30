What's Coming Up

For the regulars, this restaurant used to be Benitons. It is now a second venue to the Toro steak house at the bottom of the town. The restaurant is in a great location, literally at the edge of the beach, a perfect location day or night.

During the daytime it operates as an upmarket beach café serving coffees, breakfasts and light lunches. Ideal to sit whilst the children play on the sand, there is also a Children’s menu available any time of day or night.

At night, it becomes an classsy restaurant. The interior design of the restaurant is beautiful and the atmosphere comfortable and relaxed. At times there is entertainment for free.

The menu is wide-ranging, the food is really presentable and tasty. I suggest the chicken kebab, served with vegetables , great value. They do a great mixed starter for two.

There is a terrace overlooking the beach, literaly a stones throw away

Easy to find, just behind the pedal boats on the beach.

Lovely place to sit as the sun goes down.