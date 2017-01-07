From The Editors Desk

7th January 2017

new editorial

Thats it - Kings day has been and gone and what a windy Kings Day it was too!

I hope that you had a lovely day. That is it now! That was the final celebration in our list of festivities until our fiesta season starts.

Kings Eve left the spectators in suspense for forty five minutes after the due start time (typical Fuerteventura style)!!! However the waiting was worth it as anticipation was building. Imagine all those little children seeing the procession knowing that at last they had arrived and the following morning they would find their long-awaited presents. I understand that Father Christmas had already visited a few of them!

The leading procession made the whole event spectacular - see below for some of the photos that we were sent in.

New year, so fancy a New business opportunity? See below for an amazing opportunity right here in Corralejo to change your life

Keep those resolutions going for a little longer - only 50 weeks till Christmas!!!

Cheers

Penny x x

Local News

  • Credit card scam on the Islands

    Over 1000 tourists have fallen foul of a credit card scam on the Canary Islands - Once the tourists had paid for goods with their credit cards was when the scam started.  After they had left, their payment was taken several times more from different point of sale terminals the business owners had acquired.

    Read More

  • Sale Time....

    As soon as Christmas, New Year and Three Kings Day are over and done with, it is time to go out in full force to hit the shopping malls in search of bargains.

    Read More

  • Further film shots?

    Fuerteventura is accustomed to hosting in its spectacular landscapes in great shoots that have given movies international promotion, such as "Exodus" or "Allies". Saying that the impact of those is probably small compared to what may be to come.....It has recently been heard that some scenes for the new "Starwars" story may be filmed right here.

    Read More

  • The winds will return to the Islands with the possibility of rain!

    After the lapse of African influence of the calima, it has been announced that on Saturday it will return again to Lanzarote, Fuerteventura and to the north of the other islands

    Read More

  • All Time Historical High Records for Arrivals

    Fuerteventura Airport recorded its all time historical high record in 2016 with 5,676,817 passengers -- which is 12.9% more than 2015, according to the Cabildo mayorero with data from Aena.

    Read More

  • Washington pet shop owners take staff to Canary Islands for Christmas bonus

    Staff at J&M Pets Store in Washington are being thanked for their hard work with a trip to Fuerteventura - As Christmas bonuses go, it is hard to beat: a week’s free holiday on a sun-drenched island.

    Read More
