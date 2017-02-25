From The Editors Desk

It really annoys me when Non Breeders Say That We Have Fallen Into what they Call the "Baby Hole." and they say "Why Can't You Get a Damn Babysitter Anymore?"

Do you know how much a babysitter costs??????

Plus, you have to add that on to the expense of going out!!!!!

Plus, do you know how hard it is to find a decent babysitter? One that you can really trust??

Why would we go through all of that, just so that we can go "clubbing" with you!!!

Look: We already did all that, we spent many years out, drinking, dancing, clubbing and we found our spouses, and we got married, and we had kids SO WE WOULDN'T HAVE TO DO THAT ANYMORE!!

But if you'd like to babysit for us so we can spend the night out together, that would be great.

But seriously, I get it. The first year is tough on parents, adjusting to new schedules, missing sleep, getting to know our children. But after a year, most of us can return to the civilized world, drink, hang out, play Nintendo at your place until 3 a.m. It's just that most of the time, we have to do it separately. We take turns. One parent takes care of the kids, the other gets seriously drunk all night and takes care of the kids with a hangover the next day while the parent who volunteered to stay home gets to sleep in.

It's a decent, if paradoxical system, and it allows us to hang out with both other parents and the childless, or at least the ones we want to hang out with. If we're not hanging out with you, there's probably a much better reason than the fact that you're not a fellow parent!!!!!!

So seriously, get over it and understand - this is not a personal attack, it is just that our lives have changed over time and yes previously we may well have enjoyed a night out on the booze with you – right here and right now if someone took our kids for the night, our main priority wouldn’t be going out clubbing with you – we would probably opt for a quiet night in (as that hasn’t happened since the little darlings where born), a take away (to save us cooking food for one night of our lives) and an early night where we knew that we wouldn’t be disturbed by strange (and almost supernatural) “Mummy’s” echoing through the house in the middle of the night and could get a decent 8 or 9 hours sleep for the first time in months.

So yes we may use the excuse “we can’t get a sitter” and sometimes we can’t – however sometimes this excuse is to save us explaining to you how we really feel, so don’t take offence and keep being our friend as that is what we really need a lot more than a drinking buddy. xxx