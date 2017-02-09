From The Editors Desk

So as I have said before, I am a breeder and with three children in one house and chaos generally ensues and sometimes I feel tht other peoples (non breaders) reactions are just so unjustified

The problem is, the good parents often get getting lumped in with the bad, and in the witch hunt of the childless, all breeders are being unfairly burned upon the same stake. We don't all take to Facebook to discuss our children's bowel movements (or worse and the "jaw-dropping" self-indulgence of a few is becoming representative of the many.

So this is what I heard this week, “I get so fed up when Parents post sooooo many pictures of their children on Facebook!” why does this annoy me I hear you say, well there are so many people who regularly post pictures or talk about their dogs, cats, or other pets on Facebook, I want to say: “Really, do you have any idea how little we care about how adorable your puppy looks peeking out from under the blankets?” But honestly - do we constantly give you ball ache about it? Do we talk about it behind your back? No. We "Like" your post like the good goddamn friends we are because if it makes you happy, it makes us happy, even if that worthless damn pet of yours will never be able to pay for your Care Home when you are old (which by the way is just a “zinger” not one of the many reasons that we all have children)

If you're not posting pictures of your children or pets, you're probably posting pictures of your meals, or your choice of alcoholic beverages, or you're posting about whatever minor illness you've come down with today, or you're complaining about the weather, or you are sharing some trivial story about a co-worker or family member.

Seriously all of these things fall under the category of banal.

Listen to me when I say that I actually do’t want to hear about the bowel movement you have had, or the fact that you have had an extra large glass of wine today or that you feel like some “emoji” – really would you use a picture to describe your feeling??

Obnoxiousness on Facebook is not limited to parents; it's endemic to the entire social network – so stop moaning about us breeders and look at your own behavior – it is normally “EXACTLY” the same..