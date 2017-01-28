From The Editors Desk

28th January 2017

new editorial

Welcome to this week’s edition of our paper,

Lots of celebration to go yet, another fiesta coming up on Thursday 2nd February - It is a public holiday in Corralejo.
Fiesta de Nuestra Señora de la Candelaria - Patron saint of the Canaries. Always an excuse for a holiday and a party here on the island, read more in our article below.

Fancy moving to Fuerteventura? Fancy changing your life from the rain in UK to one with your own business here on the Island - see our further business opportunities this week.

Enjoy the January sunshine, hopefully there is plenty more to come in the coming weeks.

Till next week,

Penny x

Weather

61°
16°
°F | °C
Clear
Humidity: 75%
Fri
Partly Cloudy
57 | 64
13 | 17
Sat
Partly Cloudy
58 | 64
14 | 17

Sotavento Banner

logo

Local News

  • Caritas latest opening of a shelter for the homeless

    It will be "very soon", perhaps in the coming months or even earlier, when the homeless people of Fuerteventura will be presented with a new opportunity to guard against the cold and loneliness to reintegrate into society from which they should never leave.

    Read More

  • Double presence of canary films in Rotterdam

    The Rotterdam International Film Festival, one of the world's leading independent and avant-garde creations, has included in its program two short films from the Canary Islands

    Read More

  •  Fatal shooting in Lleida

    Staff from the Fuerteventura Environmental Protection Agency arranged a minute's silence on Monday afternoon for the two forestry patrol workers who were shot by a huntsman in Lleida on the Peninsular over the weekend.

    Read More

  • Flu vaccination Canaries

    The flu vaccination campaign has been a success. From the beginning of the initiative until Thursday 200,000 people had been vaccinated, surpassing the record of the last exercise.

    Read More

  • Oncology problems

    The association Fuerteventura against Cancer wants to express its concern about the saturation of the Oncology service of the General Hospital. That is why he demands the hiring of the second specialist.

    Read More

  • Brexit-defying British appetite for Spanish property up 32%

    New figures from Spanish property portal Kyero.com have revealed a 32% jump in traffic to the site since Christmas, in comparison to last year (this compares to a jump of just 5% for Rightmove traffic over the same period: 

    Read More
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5
  • 6

Upcoming Events

View Full Calendar
Sat Jan 28 @ 8:00AM - 02:00PM
Mercado Agricola de la Biosfera
Sun Jan 29 @ 9:00AM - 02:00PM
Artisans Market, El Campanario, Corralejo

Stressed Mummy

So I am back once again and thanks for the messages I received after my post a couple of weeks back – solidarity to the parents of youngsters, glad that you are with me and understand.

This week I was riled by a conversation that I overheard regard parents not encouraging their children to overcome “Shyness”! Well once again I just couldn’t hold it in………

 

Now listen I said – just listen – some children are naturally shy and will over come it in their own time, yes some may need a little encouragement but don’t you think that we know our child best????? And don’t you think we know the best situations for that encouragement??? We also know how to read the situation – they are after all “our child”.

Now listen, if we say that our child is "shy," when our child is being quiet or ignoring you, we're just trying to be nice!!! In reality - it is actually because you are a scary looking person who children immediately distrust and we don't want to hurt your feelings by telling you that. A virtual stranger walking up to an extremely young child and talking to them (sometimes shouting at them, cause you think it’s funny) is only going to go one of 2 ways and that all depends on how YOU make them feel

Please, don't make this about our kid – it is generally not “our kid”!

Instead, ask yourself why that kid doesn't seem to be acting "shy" around other grown-ups, why they are happy to talk, run and play with other people that they have JUST MET, please then take a good hard look in the mirror, look at yourself, the way you are acting (possibly for one or two of you remove those giant blinking rubber things from your earlobes because you look like a creepy stretched man) and change the way that you act – because after all you are the one initiating the conversation with a child and it all starts with how YOU make the first interaction.

MY child is not shy – they just have a fantastic natural instinct of who to trust – only you can change or learn to deal with that!!!

Well I think that is me for this week - am feeling better - see you soon x

Let Me Entertain You:

Have ever wanted to know what is happening, around town, this week? Well this section is for you! We list events, entertainment and shopping specials that are on this coming week.

You can use the controls at the top of the page to show a day, week or monthly view. In this way it can help you plan your days, & evenings, out.

Read more...

Recommended Restaurants

  • Sotavento

    Sotavento

    Fancy a fresh tasty meal right beside the sea, then this is for you.

    Just walk along towards the harbor to discover great sea front restaurant offering all cuisine. There is plenty of seating outside of which is enclosed with new looking plastic awnings so visibility is still good and it effectively keeps the sea winds off you.

    Show Details

2015 Book Ad

marketplace

Books Things2

Canaries Collection

church

Twinkle NEW

Join Mailing List

Fuertenews is a free publication bringing you news and views about Fuerteventura. Any donations would be welcome.

 

 