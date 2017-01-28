From The Editors Desk

So I am back once again and thanks for the messages I received after my post a couple of weeks back – solidarity to the parents of youngsters, glad that you are with me and understand.

This week I was riled by a conversation that I overheard regard parents not encouraging their children to overcome “Shyness”! Well once again I just couldn’t hold it in………

Now listen I said – just listen – some children are naturally shy and will over come it in their own time, yes some may need a little encouragement but don’t you think that we know our child best????? And don’t you think we know the best situations for that encouragement??? We also know how to read the situation – they are after all “our child”.

Now listen, if we say that our child is "shy," when our child is being quiet or ignoring you, we're just trying to be nice!!! In reality - it is actually because you are a scary looking person who children immediately distrust and we don't want to hurt your feelings by telling you that. A virtual stranger walking up to an extremely young child and talking to them (sometimes shouting at them, cause you think it’s funny) is only going to go one of 2 ways and that all depends on how YOU make them feel

Please, don't make this about our kid – it is generally not “our kid”!

Instead, ask yourself why that kid doesn't seem to be acting "shy" around other grown-ups, why they are happy to talk, run and play with other people that they have JUST MET, please then take a good hard look in the mirror, look at yourself, the way you are acting (possibly for one or two of you remove those giant blinking rubber things from your earlobes because you look like a creepy stretched man) and change the way that you act – because after all you are the one initiating the conversation with a child and it all starts with how YOU make the first interaction.

MY child is not shy – they just have a fantastic natural instinct of who to trust – only you can change or learn to deal with that!!!

Well I think that is me for this week - am feeling better - see you soon x