From The Editors Desk

The land of oranges! So many orange trees. Beautiful fresh orange juice in all the little bars. A lovely escape, where I met up with my daughter Lindsay, following a direct cheap flight from Lanzarote for just four days.
Ok, the real Seville is not about oranges but steeped in history. The capital of Andalusia this city has so much to offer. Narrow cobbled streets lined with little tapas bars, quaint shops and some lovely spots to sit and enjoy a glass (I really mean bottle) of local wine.
We saw Beautiful cathedrals, with a huge square where horses and their carriages await to give detailed tours of the area. Flamenco street artists complete the setting. Trams surround the city