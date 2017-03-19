From The Editors Desk

3rd March 2017

Hello and welcome once again to this weeks Fuertenews

I am back sooner than expected with Penny off Sunning herself in Seville for a few days, the mantel passes to me once more to keep you entertained and updated. I am sure that Penny is having a lovely gin soaked time of things in mainland Spain. I am sure when she is back she will let us know about the wine she has tried the great time that she has had!

Some interesting news and articles this week, thanks to Jenny for some lovely photos of the High Tides and to Sten for the Jokes.

Please remember that you can always send any pictures or articles to us that you would like published, we welcome any contribution.

So this week, join Penny (I am sure this is what she is doing!) and pour a glass of Vino, sit back and relax and have a read through of all the new stuff this week.

Keep in touch and have a great week

All the best

Scott