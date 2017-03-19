From The Editors Desk

3rd March 2017

Scott and Kaysie

Hello and welcome once again to this weeks Fuertenews

I am back sooner than expected with Penny off Sunning herself in Seville for a few days, the mantel passes to me once more to keep you entertained and updated. I am sure that Penny is having a lovely gin soaked time of things in mainland Spain. I am sure when she is back she will let us know about the wine she has tried the great time that she has had!

Some interesting news and articles this week, thanks to Jenny for some lovely photos of the High Tides and to Sten for the Jokes.

Please remember that you can always send any pictures or articles to us that you would like published, we welcome any contribution.

So this week, join Penny (I am sure this is what she is doing!) and pour a glass of Vino, sit back and relax and have a read through of all the new stuff this week. 

Keep in touch and have a great week

All the best

Scott 

Weather

Local News

  • Fake Star Wars casting provokes a stir in social networks

    A fake casting of the ninth episode of the Star Wars saga caused a stir this week in social networks.

  • Employment on The Canary Islands

    The Canary Islands is the second region of the state with the highest percentage of long-term unemployment..  47.2% of the unemployed islanders have been looking for work for more than two years. 61,900.

  • Heat and Calimas

    The next few days will not be spring, but, if Aemet's forecasts are met, they will be almost summer like.

  • Vehicles in pound to be scrapped.

    In a period of two weeks, 238 vehicles of which are in the municipal pasture of Puerto del Rosario can be treated "as solid urban waste

  • Renewable Energy Meeting

    The President of the Canary Islands Government, Fernando Clavijo, has said that Fuerteventura is committed to increasing its use of renewable energies.

  • Canary island nautical book

    Navigators Óliver Solanas and Mike Westin are touring the Canary Islands to promote the recently published "Cruising Guide to the Canary Islands" . There is no better way to publicize the detailed book, written in English, that offers information of interest on the ports and marinas of the Canary Islands.

Upcoming Events

Carnival

 

Bring your costumes and attend the biggest and best carnival in Fuerteventura. It will be (as it always is) big colourful affair with all sorts of beautiful floats and dancers in the most amazing costumes.

 

This year the theme “Inventions and Science” was chosen by the public via an online vote. So if you can theme your outfit to that, brilliant – if not Brilliant anyway as it doesn’t matter. Come and join the crowded streets for a spectacle to remember. The main parade will go by and then everyone PARTIES which normally lasts till the very early hours.

If you enjoy a good Spanish style party then Corralejo is the place to be this week

Carnival program this week. Events held outside the sports hall near the harbor..

Friday 09th 20:00 - Inaugural parade with dancing girls €3 (all night party)

Sat 10th 20:00 - Presentation of the female carnival Queens. €3

Sun 11:00 to 16:00 - Waikiki beach attractions.

19:00 Gala Infantil (kids)

Mon 20:00 Tourist Day

Tues 20:00 Drag Queen night

Wed 10:00 High street Schools Parade

20:00 Old Peoples Party

Thurs 18:00 Fiesta infantile

Fri 20:30 Murgas Parade (satirical fancy dress singing groups). €3

Sat 18:00 The BIG CARNIVAL PARADE from the 'chupa chups' (lollipops) roundabout.

Sun 19:30 The burning of the Sardine (religious significance) followed by fireworks fired from the town beach

 

Let Me Entertain You:

Recommended Restaurants

  • Jaipur, Indian Tandoori

    Jaipur, Indian Tandoori

    No matter how much the typical Canarian food is widely enjoyed, Britain’s favourite dish is curry and many people look for a night out at an Indian restaurant.

